1998 mass rapes to be left out of Indonesia’s national history rewrite, ‘need to be proven’: Culture Minister

JAKARTA: Mass rapes committed during Indonesia’s 1998 riots will not be included in the government’s ongoing national history rewrite project, according to the country’s Culture Minister.

On Wednesday (Jul 2), Fadli Zon also confirmed that the project would proceed, despite criticism from historians and human rights activists.

“We expect our national history to strengthen the nation’s unity in diversity,” said Fadli during a meeting with the House of Representatives at the Parliament Complex, as quoted by local news agency Antara.

Fadli said the revision of the country’s official historical narrative aims to promote national unity that avoids deepening ethnic and communal divisions through a positive retelling of key events.

This comes despite findings by an official independent fact-finding team, TGPF, in October 1998 which documented widespread sexual violence during the riots, with 52 rape victims verified, according to local news outlet Jakarta Globe.

The report by the independent fact-finding team included 14 incidents of rape accompanied by physical violence, 10 victims of sexual assault and nine victims of sexual harrassment across Jakarta, Medan and Surabaya.

It was previously received by former President BJ Habibie, who had expressed regret over the violence, noted Commissioner Dahlia Madanih of the National Commission on Violence Against Women last month.

Speaking during the parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, Fadli acknowledged the 1998 sexual violence but questioned the use of the term “mass rape”, which he said requires legal and historical verification.

“Personally, I acknowledge and condemn the events but the word ‘mass’ needs to be proven,” the minister was quoted as saying by Jakarta Globe.