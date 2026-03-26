Indonesia military officer steps down following acid attack on activist

JAKARTA: A senior officer in the Indonesian military has stepped down following an acid attack on an activist known for his opposition to the expanded role of the military, a spokesperson said on Thursday (Mar 26).

Andrie Yunus, a deputy coordinator with the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence, a rights group also known as KontraS, suffered burns to 20 per cent of his face and body from acid thrown by assailants on a motorcycle on Mar 12.

The case drew local and international condemnation. The United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk said the attack was a "cowardly act of violence".

Military spokesperson Aulia Dwi Nasrullah confirmed to Reuters that there had been a "handing over of position" by Yudi Abrimantyo, the military's intelligence unit chief, as a form of responsibility for the attack.

Indonesia's military had previously said it arrested four officers, all members of the intelligence unit.

If found guilty, punishments range from disciplinary action to dishonourable discharge, Aulia said.

Yudi, who Reuters could not immediately reach for comment, was not among the four.