Indonesia resumes search for three hikers missing after Mount Dukono eruption

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities resumed search efforts on Saturday (May 9) for three hikers missing following the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island, an official said.

The rescue agency had halted the search on Friday evening as it continued to erupt.

At least 100 rescuers, military and police personnel as well as two thermal drones have been deployed since Saturday morning to find the three missing, Iwan Ramdani, the head of the local rescue agency, told Reuters.

The hikers were two Singaporeans and one Indonesian, he added.

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"We are focusing the search around the crater, covering an area around 700 metres," Iwan said.

Mount Dukono erupted on Friday morning, sending an ash cloud about 10km into the air.

Twenty hikers were on the slopes when disaster struck, North Halmahera police chief Erlichson Pasaribu told reporters at a volcano monitoring station in Mamuya village.