‘Dukono erupts every second’: Local guides warn of risks on volcano hike

JAKARTA: Indonesian tour guides say the hike up Mount Dukono carries risks, with some refusing to take guests who do not understand the dangers of active volcanoes.

Mount Dukono erupted on Friday (May 8), sending an ash cloud about 10km into the air.

Twenty hikers, including Singaporeans, were caught in the eruption on Halmahera island in North Maluku province, with three still missing, according to Indonesian authorities. Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is working with Indonesia to provide assistance and support to Singaporeans affected by the eruption.

Access to the area has been restricted since Apr 17 after scientists observed increased volcanic activity. Authorities have also warned people not to come within 4km of the crater, but without an official ban, many climbers still make the trek.

Former Mount Dukono guide Yanto Aris, 50, told CNA that only a handful of guides used to take climbers up the volcano.



"They were equipped with full safety gear such as helmets and gas masks. Nowadays, that standard is rarely followed," said Mr Yanto, now based in the city of Malang in East Java province.

"I may have been one of the first to bring guests to Mount Dukono, around 2005. After that, I went there about five to six times a year, bringing researchers, filmmakers, or photographers - mostly from Europe."

Yanto said he refuses “to take guests who do not understand the dangers of volcanoes”.



"Dukono erupts every second. In fact, it is most dangerous when it is not erupting - even staying quiet for just an hour is dangerous, let alone a whole day."