Two Singaporeans confirmed dead in Indonesia volcano eruption, official says

JAKARTA: Two Singaporean nationals who had been reported missing have been confirmed dead in the eruption of Mount Dukono on Indonesia's Halmahera island, the head of the local rescue agency told Reuters on Sunday (May 10).

The two hikers had previously been identified on Friday as Heng Wen Qiang Timothy, 30, and Shahin Muhrez bin Abdul Hamid, 27, when authorities released a list of survivors and those missing.

Rescuers also found backpacks suspected to belong to the two Singaporeans.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Indonesian authorities said that the search efforts were still hampered by continuous eruptions and bad weather.

North Halmahera police chief Erlichson Pasaribu said several local guides are under probe and could face possible legal action for bringing a group of Singaporean tourists and Indonesian nationals close to the crater, despite the area within a 4km radius being closed for any activities.

"The guides are currently under investigation for alleged negligence resulting in another person's death," Erlichson told CNA.

He added that the offence carries a possible jail term of up to five years under Indonesia's Disaster Management Law and other public safety regulations.

No one has been detained as of Sunday, said Erlichson.

Some 150 personnel with two thermal drones have been deployed since Sunday morning, head of local rescue agency Iwan Ramdani said, with the focus of the search around 100-150 metres of the crater rim.

"However, Mount Dukono continues to erupt and rain is also falling in the area. We carry out rescue efforts during intervals when there are no eruptions," Iwan told Reuters.