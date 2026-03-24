Prabowo hits back at criticism of his frequent overseas trips, says they reap economic gains for Indonesians

JAKARTA: Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto has hit back at criticism of his overseas trips, as he dismissed claims that these were purportedly for “sightseeing” or ceremonial visits.

In what is believed to be the first time he has spoken out on his frequent visits abroad, he added that they are part of a broader economic diplomacy strategy aimed at protecting jobs and advancing Indonesia’s national interests.

Speaking in a video posted on his official YouTube channel titled “Prabowo Menjawab 2” on Sunday (Mar 22), the president said that each overseas trip has a specific purpose tied to the livelihoods of millions of Indonesian workers.

“People think I like to travel but I travel to take care of my people as well,” he was quoted as saying by local news outlet Detik.

He added that his overseas engagements are aimed at opening market access and strengthening Indonesia’s bargaining position and industrial cooperation - all of which have a direct impact on employment.

Since assuming office, the 74-year-old retired general has pursued an intense diplomatic schedule, attending at least nine international summits and making more than 40 official visits to more than 20 countries, spanning major powers and smaller strategic partners alike.

He has visited several countries more than once, including Malaysia, which he visited at least five times, news outlet Kompas reported.

The numbers far exceed that of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s 16 state visits, or former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s 10 overseas trips, in their first full years in office.