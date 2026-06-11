‘One enemy is too many’: Indonesia President Prabowo hits back at criticism of overseas trips

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has pushed back for a second time in recent months against criticism of his frequent overseas trips, claiming they are part of efforts to maintain good relations with partner countries and reflect Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy.

Prabowo said on Wednesday (Jun 10) that both he and former Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had faced criticism, Jokowi for “rarely” travelling abroad, and him for his many trips, reported local news agency Antara.

"There was a president like … Jokowi who rarely travelled abroad and was criticised. People said Jokowi never went overseas and did not care about foreign policy. Now I travel abroad frequently and people criticise me for that too. Actually, there is no problem," Prabowo said.

The 74-year-old president has taken 54 overseas trips covering 29 countries since taking office less than two years ago, according to public travel records, far more than his predecessor Jokowi’s 16 state visits or former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's 10 overseas trips in their first full years in office.

Prabowo also visited several countries more than once, including Malaysia - which he visited five times - as critics questioned whether the frequency aligns with diplomatic priorities and commitment to fiscal efficiency.

On Wednesday, Prabowo reiterated Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy, and said the nation was fortunate to have inherited principles from its founders that are relevant at a time when global conflict and strained relations are affecting many countries.

He added that the policy’s principles were reflected in Indonesia’s commitment to non-alignment and maintaining friendly relations with all countries.

"A thousand friends are too few. One enemy is too many. This is the path I choose. I have good relations with President Putin, and I also have good relations with President Trump," he said, referring to Russia’s Vladimir Putin and United States’ Donald Trump.

The free and active foreign policy, known as “bebas dan aktif”, is the nation’s longstanding non-alignment policy, coined in 1948 by then-Vice President Mohammad Hatta. The policy ensures Indonesia maintains full independence in international relations and refrains from joining military alliances or being swayed by global superpowers.