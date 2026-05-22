Commentary: Prabowo’s Indonesia is teetering toward a familiar disaster

That disconnect was apparent in a national address on Wednesday (May 20), when Prabowo projected the swagger that has come to define his leadership. He declared that economic growth would soar under his watch, and that countries were increasingly looking to Jakarta for help - a sign of the country’s importance on the global stage.

But the former general appears increasingly detached from the anxiety building around him. As he spoke, the benchmark stock index gave up gains, trading as much as 2.4 per cent lower.

His problems have been compounded by the rupiah - a gauge of both domestic and international confidence - which has seen a sharp slide against the US dollar. On Wednesday, the central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point, a bigger move than most economists had expected, to try and stem the decline.

The currency’s weakness is especially dangerous for an archipelago that remains a net oil importer, because it makes fuel - of particular concern now due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis - more expensive. It has also stirred traumatic memories of the late 1990s, when the currency fell so violently that millions of Indonesians saw their savings and purchasing power evaporate almost overnight.