Indonesia prosecutors seek 18-year prison sentence for Gojek founder in graft case

JAKARTA: Indonesian prosecutors said on Wednesday (May 13) they were seeking an 18-year prison sentence for Nadiem Makarim, a former Indonesian education minister and co-founder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, over his involvement in a corruption case.

He is alleged to have been involved in improper laptop procurement during the pandemic, which led to US$125.64 million in state losses.

If granted, the 18-year prison sentence would be one of the toughest punishments imposed on a former minister in recent years.

Nadiem, who resigned as chief executive of ride-hailing company Gojek in 2019 to serve as education minister until 2024, has been accused of enriching himself by around 809 billion rupiah (US$46.33 million) through the procurement of Chromebook laptops and Chrome OS for schools between 2020 and 2022, prosecutors have said.

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Nadiem created tender specifications that only fit the Chrome system to "make Google the sole controller of education ecosystem in Indonesia", prosecutors alleged.

In a hearing on Wednesday in a Central Jakarta corruption court, prosecutors said Nadiem's role in the case while serving as a minister violated the government's anti-corruption pledges and harmed the education system.