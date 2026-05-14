Indonesia to review visa waivers after foreign scammers' arrests
Authorities last week detained more than 500 people in two separate raids in Jakarta and Batam.
JAKARTA: Indonesia will review its visa-free entry policy for nationals of Southeast Asian countries after a string of arrests of foreigners accused of running illegal gambling and scam operations, a top immigration official said on Wednesday (May 13).
Authorities last week detained more than 500 people in two separate raids on an online gambling ring in the capital Jakarta and a scamming syndicate in Batam, in eastern Riau Islands province.
Those arrested were nationals of Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Myanmar, which all enjoy 30-day visa-free stays in Indonesia, as well as China, which is not included in the waiver scheme.
Indonesian immigration boss Hendarsam Marantoko said the illicit activities were cause for "serious concern".
"Cases of foreigners involved in illegal activities, including those coming from countries granted visa-free entry facilities, give rise to (a need for) evaluation" of policies, he said in a statement.
Investigators have found that many of those allegedly involved in the illegal gambling centre in Jakarta had entered Indonesia using visa waivers or applied for permits on arrival.
In recent weeks, immigration authorities have carried out more than 6,700 "administrative actions" including more than 2,000 deportations and cancellations of stay permits, Hendarsam said.
Meanwhile, Thailand is reviewing its visa system to address the problem of criminals posing as tourists.
Possible measures include reducing the visa-free stay period for tourists from 93 countries from 60 days to 30 days, said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeow on Tuesday.
The ministry will submit a plan to the Cabinet for approval next week.
“We are not targeting any particular country, but are looking at activities that may create problems for Thailand," said Sihasak, as quoted by news outlet The Nation.
"Visas must be issued with an appropriate period for tourism, which should probably not exceed 30 days, and the criteria must be set in line with the intended purpose."