Indonesia to review visa waivers after foreign scammers' arrests

Meanwhile, Thailand is reviewing its visa system to address the problem of criminals posing as tourists.

Possible measures include reducing the visa-free stay period for tourists from 93 countries from 60 days to 30 days, said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeow on Tuesday.

The ministry will submit a plan to the Cabinet for approval next week.

“We are not targeting any particular country, but are looking at activities that may create problems for Thailand," said Sihasak, as quoted by news outlet The Nation.

"Visas must be issued with an appropriate period for tourism, which should probably not exceed 30 days, and the criteria must be set in line with the intended purpose."