Pizza delivery leads to discovery of 320-year-old tombstone and this Indonesian’s bid to help others find ancestors

SEMARANG, Central Java: From dozens of metres away, Pippo Agosto was able to spot something unusual about the footpaths and houses of Bergota, a steep hill at the heart of Semarang city where centuries-old graves sit side-by-side with modern-day dwellings.

The walkways in Bergota were mostly paved with asphalt, concrete and bricks but there were sections where they consisted of steps carved out of massive stone slabs covered in dirt and mould.

“You can tell from the shapes of these stones that they were old Chinese graves,” Pippo told CNA, his index finger following the semi-circular outline of a stone that was at least 6m in diameter.

The right wing of the horseshoe-shaped stone, meant to protect a grave from strong winds, had been carved into stairs. The rest of the grave now served as the foundation of a squatter home.

Another tombstone on the hill was covered in vegetation and rubbish, as well as by concrete columns supporting the home. Its Chinese characters etched in the limestone were too faint to make out after years of exposure to rain and tap water dripping from the house.