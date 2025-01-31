This Sumatra island is known for tin production and deadly crocodile attacks. What’s the link?

PANGKALPINANG, Bangka: He used to be a pepper farmer but turned to illegal tin mining more than 15 years ago when he could not make a living from the crop.

One day in 2013, Lahmudin was done with work for the day near an estuary. He hopped on a small wooden boat to head home but midway through the journey, a crocodile leapt onto the vessel and attacked him.

“He first attacked me here,” said Lahmudin, showing CNA his right thigh.

“But I fought back and, instead, it jumped onto my left thigh,” the 40-year-old added. “It hurt so bad. Blood was flowing out of my thighs.”

The attack left Lahmudin paralysed for a month and he has scars from the encounter, but is lucky to have survived it.