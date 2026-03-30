Indonesian UN peacekeeper killed, some injured in southern Lebanon

UNIFIL is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel - an area that is at the heart of clashes between Israeli troops and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters.

The mission, which will be halted at the end of 2026, has been sporadically caught in the crosshairs of both Israel and Hezbollah over the last couple of years.

On Mar 6, Ghana's armed forces said the headquarters of its UN peacekeeping battalion in Lebanon was hit by missile attacks, leaving two soldiers critically injured.

Israel's military later acknowledged that its tank fire had hit a UN position in southern Lebanon that day, wounding the Ghanaian peacekeepers.

The military said its troops had responded to anti-tank missile fire from Hezbollah, which had moderately wounded two of its soldiers.

"Once again, we call on all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times, including by refraining from actions that may put peacekeepers in danger," UNIFIL said.

Indonesia condemned the incident and said any harm to peacekeepers is unacceptable, while reiterating its condemnation "of Israel's attacks in Southern Lebanon".

Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on Mar 2 in solidarity with Tehran, two days after Iran was attacked by Israel and the US.

Hezbollah's attack prompted a new Israeli offensive against the group.