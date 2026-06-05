Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts, forcing airport to close

JAKARTA: A highly active volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted several times on Friday (Jun 5), spewing towering ash columns into the sky and forcing a local airport to close, authorities said.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores Island erupted at 11.15am, sending volcanic material 2.5km into the air, the national volcanology agency said in a statement.

It came after several other eruptions earlier on Friday.

Lewotobi Laki-Laki falls under Indonesia's second-highest alert level for volcanic activity, with a 5km exclusion zone in force around its crater.

The volcanology agency said residents near rivers should also remain on alert for hazardous floods of volcanic material, known as lahar, if heavy rain occurs.

Authorities have suspended operations at a local airport in the town of Maumere, about 60km west of Lewotobi Laki-Laki, affecting five domestic flights, airport head Partahian Panjaitan told AFP.

Laki-Laki means "man" in Indonesian, and the 1,584m volcano is twinned with a calmer 1,703m one named Perempuan after the Indonesian word for "woman".