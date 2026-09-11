Indonesian wildfires cause respiratory infections to double in a week, health ministry says

JAKARTA: Respiratory infections caused by hazardous wildfire pollution in Indonesia have more than doubled in just over a week, data from the country's health ministry showed on Thursday (Sep 10).

Fires have been blazing across vast stretches of forest and peatland throughout the Indonesian archipelago, causing hazardous emissions to surge, particularly in the hardest-hit provinces on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo.

This year's wildfire season is the most intense in 11 years as "super-El Niño" weather conditions drive up temperatures and cause punishing droughts. Fire emissions from the country now account for a third of the global total.

The number of people suffering from wildfire-related respiratory illnesses rose to 113,336 as of Sep 9, up from 50,891 on Sep 1, according to figures presented by health ministry spokesperson Widyawati during a press conference.

More than 12.5 million people have been exposed to haze caused by fires across seven provinces, said Widyawati, who goes by one name.

Nearly a million masks and hundreds of oxygen concentrator units have been sent to help residents cope with the pollution, and thousands of medical workers have been deployed to affected areas, she said.

"The process of deploying additional medical personnel and various supplies is ongoing. We will continue to monitor which areas require more healthcare workers and dispatch them there."

Singapore and Malaysia have also recorded unhealthy air quality levels because of transboundary haze.