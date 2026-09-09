Air quality back in unhealthy range in central Singapore as haze persists

SINGAPORE: Air quality in some areas of Singapore entered the unhealthy range on Wednesday (Sep 9), with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) standing at 102 in the central region as of 11pm, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In its advisory on Sep 9, NEA said that moderate to dense smoke plumes continued to be detected from fires in southern and central Sumatra and Kalimantan, with some haze drifting towards Singapore.

While some showers are forecast over central and northern Sumatra in the coming days, dry conditions are expected to persist over Kalimantan and southern Sumatra, resulting in a risk of haze in Singapore if fires persist.

NEA put the 24-hour PSI forecast for Singapore in the high moderate to low unhealthy range.

Air quality dipped into the unhealthy range for the first time since 2023 on Sep 4, with the PSI reaching as high as 123 in the central region. This persisted into Sep 5 before air quality returned to the moderate range at 9pm that day.

The unhealthy PSI reading prompted NEA to start providing daily haze advisories from the evening of Sep 4.

The unhealthy PSI band runs from 101 to 200, while a reading is considered "very unhealthy" if it is between 201 and 300, and "hazardous" if it is above 300.