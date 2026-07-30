Indonesians file complaint against Netanyahu for Gaza flotilla arrest 'abuses'

JAKARTA: Nine Indonesians among global activists detained while trying to take aid to Gaza in May filed a complaint against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Jul 29) alleging crimes against humanity, their lawyer told AFP.

The men were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla intercepted by Israel and detained along with more than 400 other activists, some for days.

The group asked Indonesia's Attorney General on Wednesday to investigate Israel for offences including piracy at sea and crimes against humanity, lawyer Kafin Muhammad said.

"We are asking the Attorney General of the Republic of Indonesia to conduct an investigation into crimes allegedly committed by Zionist Israel," he told AFP.