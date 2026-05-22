Freed Gaza flotilla activists allege Israeli abuse including rape

ROME: Activists released from Israeli custody after being detained on a flotilla trying to bring aid to Gaza were subjected to abuse, organisers said on Friday (May 22), with several hospitalised with injuries and at least 15 reporting sexual assaults, including rape.

Israel's prison service denied the allegations, and Reuters was not able to verify them independently.

"The allegations raised are false and entirely without factual basis," a prison service spokesperson said in a statement.

"All prisoners and detainees are held in accordance with the law, with full regard for their basic rights and under the supervision of professional and trained prison staff," it said. "Medical care is provided according to professional medical judgment and in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines."

The Israeli military referred queries to the Foreign Ministry, which referred them to the prison service.

Israeli forces arrested 430 people on board 50 ships in international waters on Tuesday to halt a flotilla of volunteers trying to bring aid supplies to the Gaza Strip.

The allegations of abuse will add to pressure on Israeli authorities to explain the treatment of the detainees, after video of an Israeli cabinet minister in a prison mocking some of the activists sparked an international outcry. Italy said EU members were discussing imposing sanctions on the minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"At least 15 cases of sexual assaults, including rape. Shot with rubber bullets at close range. Tens of people’s bones broken," organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla posted on the Telegram social media app.

"While the world’s eye is trained on the suffering of our participants, we cannot emphasise enough that this is a mere glimpse of the brutality Israel imposes daily on Palestinian hostages."