AI supercharging online scams across Asia, warns Interpol’s cybercrime chief

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence is enabling cybercriminals to operate at an unprecedented scale across Asia, with law enforcement struggling to keep pace, according to Interpol’s cybercrime chief.

"Criminals are always going to be able to leverage these technologies quicker," the global policing agency’s cybercrime director Neal Jetton told CNA on Friday (Jun 19).

“AI is not necessarily creating brand new crime types. What it’s doing is increasing the scale, scope, and efficiency of the crime types that already exist.”

Generative AI tools are already being used to create highly convincing phishing emails, while deepfake and voice-cloning technologies are helping criminals impersonate public officials, company executives and trusted individuals in increasingly sophisticated scams.

Jetton’s warning comes as Interpol’s latest cyberthreat assessment paints a concerning picture of the growing scale of cybercrime across the region.

The report found that cybercrime now accounts for more than 30 per cent of all recorded crime in over half of the countries surveyed across Asia and the South Pacific.

Based on responses from 18 member countries and intelligence from private-sector partners, the assessment identified online scams, phishing and ransomware as among the most prevalent threats facing the region.

It also highlighted a rise in AI-enabled deepfake scams, industrial-scale fraud operations and infostealer malware campaigns.