Raids, stranded victims and new criminal tactics - inside Cambodia’s fight against scam centres

Another targeted business, Huione Group, demonstrated how an alleged major money-laundering node for cyber scams could operate while looking, from the outside, like ordinary digital finance.

It owned companies offering e-commerce, payment and cryptocurrency exchange services including Huione Pay, and was accused by the US government last year of laundering funds for transnational crime groups behind Southeast Asia-based scams.

In December, the Cambodian National Bank said it revoked Huione Pay’s operating licence and liquidated its assets, noting that the institution’s activities “may pose risks to the banking system in Cambodia as well as the public”.

Li Xiong, Huione’s former chairman, was extradited to China last month, with Chinese authorities alleging that he was central to a major transnational gambling and fraud syndicate.

Hun To, a cousin of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has said that he owned a 30 per cent stake in Huione, but denied having any controlling authority in the company.

There are questions about what will happen domestically if the vast sums of money being generated by scamming suddenly disappears from the economy, even if most of it is ordinarily being funnelled offshore anyway.

With a foreign workforce fleeing the country en masse, Cambodians might get pulled into the wake, Virak warned. People have gotten used to “easy money” and it threatens to derail the country’s moral compass for years to come, he said.

“These people are now trained. They know how to scam. Would they start something on their own? And the answer is, some of them might try,” he said.