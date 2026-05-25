As Indonesia, Malaysia mull tougher visa rules to counter foreign criminals and scammers, what are potential drawbacks?

JAKARTA: Memories of a traumatic past came rushing back when Ahmad received a message from a friend about a police raid on an online gambling hub in Jakarta on May 7.

The images were hauntingly familiar: hundreds of workers from different nationalities crammed inside a run-down building where they ate, slept and worked under constant surveillance, rarely allowed outside.

To Ahmad, it looked painfully similar to the scam and gambling compound in Laos where he was held for six months in 2024, forced to cheat victims online while living under the constant threat of beatings, electrocution and other violence from a ruthless criminal syndicate.

He managed to return to Indonesia only in late 2024 after paying his captors about US$20,000 for his release.

“For a long time, I thought those criminals only operated in faraway countries,” Ahmad, not his real name, told CNA.