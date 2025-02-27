Commentary: Scam centres, human trafficking – Southeast Asian governments can do more for such victims

SINGAPORE: The trafficking of individuals forced to work in overseas scam call centres run by cybercriminal syndicates – forced criminality – demands regional attention.

According to a 2023 report from the Office of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, approximately 220,000 people, many from Southeast Asia, have been trafficked into scam operations across Cambodia, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Southeast Asian governments can do more to protect their citizens from such exploitation while improving victim assistance through proactive rescue and post-rescue support.

WHO ARE THE VICTIMS?

The victims come from various socio-economic backgrounds. University graduates and those with computer skills are especially valued for their perceived competence with the digital world, thus making it easier to coerce them into online fraud, such as the “pig butchering scam” on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, where scammers build long-term online relationships with prospective targets, eventually taking their money through fraudulent investment schemes or loan requests.