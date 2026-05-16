Malaysia’s visa-exemption policy being exploited by global scam rings, says police chief after US$14.7m raids

KUALA LUMPUR: Transnational scam syndicates are exploiting Malaysia’s visa-exemption policy to operate in the country, said Malaysia’s police chief Mohd Khalid Ismail as he announced the arrest of 187 suspects and asset seizure of nearly RM58 million (US$14.7 million) in a dragnet on May 6 and 7.

Malaysian police are working closely with the Immigration Department and other enforcement agencies to monitor the entry of foreigners and tourists, he said on Friday (May 15) at a press conference at the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters, adding that the visa policy “makes it easier for foreign criminals to operate in the country”.

“Investigations are also ongoing into how the suspects entered the country, including whether through social visit passes or other means,” he said, as reported by news outlet Malay Mail.

Initial checks showed that all foreign suspects detained possessed valid travel documents, Mohd Khalid said.

His remarks follow a top Indonesian official saying this week that Indonesia will review its visa-free entry policy for nationals of Southeast Asian countries after the arrest of over 500 foreigners accused of running illegal gambling and scam operations.

Those arrested were nationals of Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Myanmar –which all enjoy 30-day visa-free stays in Indonesia – as well as China, which is not included in Indonesia’s waiver scheme.



"Cases of foreigners involved in illegal activities, including those coming from countries granted visa-free entry facilities, give rise to (a need for) evaluation" of policies, Indonesian immigration boss Hendarsam Marantoko told AFP on May 13.