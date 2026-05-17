Crackdown in Southeast Asia pushes scam networks to Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: A surge in arrests of suspected foreign scammers in Sri Lanka has authorities concerned that the island is fast becoming a hub for online crime, following sweeping crackdowns in hotspots Cambodia and Myanmar.

Officials say some scam networks forced out of countries in Southeast Asia have simply shifted to new bases, increasingly moving operations to Sri Lanka - an attractive destination due to a relaxed visa regime and reliable, high-speed internet.

Since the start of the year, police have arrested more than 1,000 foreigners, mainly from China, Vietnam and India, for alleged involvement in cybercrime, spokesman Fredrick Wootler said, a jump from 430 for the entirety of 2024 and even fewer last year.

Last month, Sri Lankan customs officials intercepted nine Chinese nationals attempting to smuggle used mobile phones and laptops in the hundreds, raising suspicion they were to be used in large-scale fraud operations.

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Fraud compounds where scammers lure internet users into fake romantic relationships, cryptocurrency investments and betting platforms have flourished across Southeast Asia.

Initially largely targeting Chinese speakers, the criminal groups behind the compounds have expanded operations into multiple languages.

Those conducting the scams are sometimes willing con artists, and other times trafficked foreign nationals forced to work.

Officials say the networks operating in Sri Lanka target victims across Asia, including in India, Vietnam and the Philippines, but there are growing concerns Sri Lankans could be next.

Authorities are also investigating whether foreign syndicates were involved in a recent cyberattack on the Sri Lankan treasury that resulted in around US$2.5 million in losses.