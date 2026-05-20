CEO duped in US$36 million business email scam as Singapore, 9 jurisdictions conduct major crackdown

SINGAPORE: The CEO of a Singapore-based company was tricked into authorising a US$36.3 million (S$46.5 million) transfer after scammers impersonated his firm’s chairman, police said on Wednesday (May 20), in one of the cases uncovered during a two-month international crackdown on transnational scams.

The case was part of Operation Frontier+ III, a coordinated anti-scam crackdown involving Singapore and nine foreign law enforcement agencies from Mar 10 to May 7.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 3,018 people, aged between 13 and 85, and the investigation of 7,553 people linked to over 138,000 scam cases, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release. About US$752 million in losses was involved.

Nearly 102,000 bank accounts were also frozen, resulting in the seizure of more than US$161 million in illicit funds.

As part of the operation, SPF arrested over 130 people in Singapore and investigated more than 1,000. all of whom were linked to more than 3,000 scam cases involving nearly S$70 million in losses. Police also froze 2,315 bank accounts and seized about S$35 million.

SINGAPORE

On Apr 9, a CEO of a firm based in Singapore received a WhatsApp call from a scammer posing as the chairman of the firm’s headquarters, who instructed him to assume responsibility for an acquisition project.

The CEO subsequently directed his chief financial officer to arrange the funding, and between Apr 13 and Apr 17, a total of US$36.3 million was transferred from the company’s overseas and local bank accounts into two local OCBC accounts - US$27.1 million originating from the Luxembourg subsidiary and US$9.7 million from the Singapore entity.