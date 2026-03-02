Asian airline shares fall as US-Iran conflict disrupts travel

SYDNEY: Airline shares plunged on Monday (Mar 2), with Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific, Australia's Qantas Airways, Singapore Airlines and Japan Airlines down more than 5 per cent after the US and Israel launched weekend strikes on Iran, disrupting travel and sending oil prices surging.

Global air travel remained in turmoil as the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai and Doha, for a third day, stranding tens of thousands of passengers worldwide.

Oil prices surged 7 per cent to their highest in months as Iran and Israel stepped up attacks in the Middle East, damaging tankers and disrupting shipments from the key producing region.

Shares in Qantas fell 10.4 per cent to the lowest level in 10 months when the market opened in Australia, before paring some losses to trade down about 6 per cent, even though it does not fly to the Middle East and instead relies on a codeshare partnership with Dubai's Emirates.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Shares in other Asian carriers, including Japan's ANA Holdings, Air China, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Malaysia's AirAsia X and Taiwan's China Airlines and EVA Airways all fell at least 4 per cent.

"The sharp sell-off in Asian airline shares reflects market concerns over higher fuel costs, flight cancellations, and incremental costs from rerouting flights following airspace and airport closures," said Morningstar equity analyst Nicole Lim.

But she said most Asian airlines had partially hedged their fuel price exposure, cushioning the impact of short-term spikes, and some carriers could benefit from bookings by travellers displaced by cancelled flights.