As Iran war shakes global air travel, Malaysia sees both risks and opportunities

The higher operational costs faced by airlines are being passed on to passengers through fuel surcharges and elevated fares.

Analysts warn that sustained high airfares could dampen discretionary travel in the months ahead, particularly among cost-sensitive travellers.

MIXED OUTLOOK FOR MALAYSIA

In Malaysia, the impact is expected to be more measured.

European visitors account for less than 15 per cent of total tourist arrivals, limiting the direct exposure to disruptions affecting Europe-bound routes.

However, industry leaders caution that the European market, while smaller in volume, punches above its weight in terms of spending.

“European travellers tend to stay longer, and they tend to travel a bit farther. The big questions are how long this war will last and what will be the fallout, even when it ends,” said Nigel Wong, president of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents.

Long-haul travellers typically spend more on accommodation, tours and retail, making them particularly valuable to destinations seeking to maximise tourism receipts rather than simply arrival numbers.

Still, at least 200 outbound flights – mostly to Middle East countries – from Kuala Lumpur International Airport have been cancelled since the war broke out.

Despite the uncertainty, Wong remains optimistic that Malaysia can meet its target of 45 million tourist arrivals this year.

Strong demand from East Asia, India and intra-Southeast Asian markets is expected to cushion any potential shortfall from Europe.

The government has also stepped up promotional efforts under its Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, rolling out marketing initiatives and upgrading tourism infrastructure to strengthen the country’s appeal.

Although the ringgit has appreciated by about 10 per cent against the US dollar over the past year, Wong said Malaysia remains competitively priced compared with regional peers.

“We’re in a sweet spot at the moment, very much like Singapore. Malaysia is very strategically positioned in terms of being a hub for air travel,” he told CNA.

He pointed to an increase in direct international routes not only to the capital Kuala Lumpur, but also to other cities such as Penang and Kota Kinabalu. In particular, expanded connections from China are helping to broaden Malaysia’s tourism base.

Wong added that ongoing improvements to infrastructure, heritage conservation and urban amenities are enhancing long-term competitiveness. However, he cautioned against complacency.

“While Visit Malaysia 2026 got a really nice jump start … What we would like to see, regardless of whatever pressures are happening now, is that we start planning for the future,” he said.

REGIONAL HUBS EYE STRATEGIC OPENING

While the conflict has disrupted flight operations, aviation authorities in the region see a potential silver lining.

With airlines reassessing the risks of transiting through Gulf hubs, Southeast Asian airports could position themselves as alternative stopover points for Europe-bound travellers, even after the conflict ends.

"What's happening in the Middle East is a good opportunity for our region to become the next hub – a safer, more stable hub to get to Europe rather than stopping in the Middle East,” said Norazman Mahmud, CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

"(Flights can be) picked up by major regional hubs like Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia as well. If we can do that, it’ll probably be a good opportunity for us."

He added that Malaysia Airlines is already planning to increase its frequency to Europe, including additional flights to London and Paris, amid growing demand for direct long-haul routes that bypass traditional Middle Eastern transit points.

However, with capacity adjustments and longer flight times, airfares to Europe are expected to remain elevated in the near term.