Commentary: Iran war tests the Gulf’s grip on aviation hub status

SINGAPORE: If the Strait of Hormuz is a chokepoint, then the airspace over Iran and much of the Middle East has become a flashpoint since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Hundreds of missiles and drones have been fired into the skies, prompting airspace closures and flight cancellations on a scale not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. With the war into its second week, what are the implications for the global aviation industry and how will it reshape future air travel?

LASTING RAMIFICATIONS FOR THE REGION

Let’s start with some numbers. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – namely Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – contribute a sizeable chunk of airline traffic, especially in international and transit segments.

Numbers from the International Air Transport Association show the region’s airports, which serve as a gateway between Europe, Asia and Africa, accounting for about 15 per cent of global international transit traffic.