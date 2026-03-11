SIA extends Dubai flight cancellations to Mar 28
Singapore Airlines and Scoot have cancelled flights to the Middle East since Feb 28.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have again extended the cancellation of their Middle East flights, amid the ongoing war on Iran.
In an update on Wednesday (Mar 11), SIA said that flights SQ494 (Singapore-Dubai) and SQ495 (Dubai-Singapore) will be cancelled until Mar 28 due to the "geopolitical situation in the Middle East".
The airline previously cancelled these flights until Mar 15.
Similarly, low-cost carrier Scoot said that flights TR596 (Singapore-Jeddah) and TR597 (Jeddah-Singapore) will be cancelled until Mar 17. It runs flights to Jeddah four times a week.
"As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected," SIA said.
Affected SIA customers will be reaccommodated on alternative flights. They can also opt to receive a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.
"Customers are also strongly advised to update their contact details via the manage booking function on our website or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status," said SIA.
As part of Singapore's efforts to repatriate citizens left stranded in the Middle East due to the outbreak of war, evacuation flights from Oman and Saudi Arabia have been operated, the latter by the Republic of Singapore Air Force.
A second repatriation flight from Saudi Arabia is planned for Thursday.
According to information on their respective websites, Emirates flights between Singapore and Dubai are running on schedule, while Etihad Airways has no flights between Singapore and Abu Dhabi until at least Thursday.
Cathay Pacific has cancelled all its Riyadh flights up to Mar 31, while Japan Airlines' Doha flights are affected until Mar 22.
British Airways said on Facebook that its flights to and from Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai and Israel remain cancelled until later in March, with flights to and from Abu Dhabi cancelled "until later this year".
German carrier Lufthansa said that it had suspended flights to and from many Middle East countries, but that scheduled flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah will continue.
Despite global markets rising on hopes that US President Donald Trump will end the war on Iran soon, the US and Israel on Tuesday pounded Tehran with what the Pentagon called the most intense airstrikes of the war.