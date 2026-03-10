Trump says war against Iran is 'very complete,' CBS News reports

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump thinks the war against Iran "is very complete" and that Washington was "very far ahead" of his initial four to five week estimated time frame, according to a CBS News interview with him on Monday (Mar 9).

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force," Trump told CBS News.

When asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said that ships are moving through now, but he is "thinking about taking it over."

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's key oil transit chokepoints, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil and ​liquefied natural gas flows. The war has left the critical shipping passageway all but shut.

The United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes against Israel and Gulf states with US bases.