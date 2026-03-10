Trump says war against Iran is 'very complete,' CBS News reports
US President Donald Trump claimed the US is “very far ahead” of his initial timeline in the war against Iran and said he is “thinking about taking over” the Strait of Hormuz.
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump thinks the war against Iran "is very complete" and that Washington was "very far ahead" of his initial four to five week estimated time frame, according to a CBS News interview with him on Monday (Mar 9).
"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force," Trump told CBS News.
When asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said that ships are moving through now, but he is "thinking about taking it over."
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's key oil transit chokepoints, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. The war has left the critical shipping passageway all but shut.
The United States and Israel began attacking Iran on Feb 28 and Iran responded with its own strikes against Israel and Gulf states with US bases.
Trump has thus far offered shifting objectives and timelines for the war that has killed scores in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Trump told CBS News the US is "very far" ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated time frame for the war.
On Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who is the son of the slain supreme leader, Trump told CBS News: "I have no message for him." Trump said he has someone in mind to lead Iran, but did not elaborate.
Trump has previously said he wants to have a say in determining Iran's leader, which Tehran has rejected.
US WEIGHS EASING RUSSIAN OIL SANCTIONS
US President Donald Trump's administration is considering reducing oil sanctions on Russia to help cool a surge in global energy prices triggered by the US and Israeli war on Iran, with an announcement possible as soon as Monday, according to three sources familiar with the planning.
The move would be intended to boost world supplies of oil amid massive disruptions to Middle East shipments from the expanding conflict, but could also complicate US efforts to deprive Russia of revenue for its war in Ukraine.
The discussions could include broad sanctions relief as well as more targeted options that would allow certain countries, such as India, to buy Russian oil without fear of US penalties, including tariffs, the sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The United States last week allowed India to temporarily purchase Russian crude oil already on tankers at sea to help it cope with the cuts to Middle East supply.
The new moves could be announced as soon as Monday, the sources said.
"President Trump and his entire energy team have had a strong game plan to keep the energy markets stable well before Operation Epic Fury began, and they will continue to review all credible options," said Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, using the administration's term for the war.
"Any policy announcement will come directly from the President or his team," Rogers said.