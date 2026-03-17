Sri Lanka announces four-day work week over fears war will drag

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka announced a shorter work week to conserve its scarce fuel reserves as it prepares for a prolonged war in the Middle East, officials said Monday (Mar 16).

The Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway through which some 20 per cent of global exports pass in peacetime, has been effectively closed by Iran in retaliation over the US and Israeli war against it, now in its third week.

Commissioner-General of Essential Services Prabath Chandrakeerthi said state institutions will operate only four days a week starting Wednesday.

The new austerity measures will also apply to schools and universities and will remain in place indefinitely.

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"We are also asking the private sector to follow suit and declare every Wednesday a holiday from now on," Chandrakeerthi told reporters after an emergency meeting chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

"We must prepare for the worst, but hope for the best," Dissanayake told senior officials, according to one who attended the meeting.

Dissanayake said essential services, including hospitals, ports and emergency services, will continue to operate as usual.

The government is also suspending all public ceremonies and asking civil servants to work from home where possible to limit fuel use.