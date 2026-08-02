UMNO’s Ismail Lasim appointed new Negeri Sembilan chief minister following supermajority win

SEREMBAN, NEGERI SEMBILAN: Ismail Lasim has been appointed new chief minister for Negeri Sembilan, following a decisive victory by the Barisan Nasional (BN)-Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance in the state election that marks the latest setback for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact.

A veteran United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) leader, the 67-year-old was sworn in before state ruler Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir at Istana Besar Seri Menanti on Sunday (Aug 2), local media reported.

He also served as UMNO state information chief and Kuala Pilah chief.

The ceremony marked the formal start of a new state administration, reports added. BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan and other BN-PN representatives were also present.