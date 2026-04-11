New rule: Singapore-registered driver first to be arrested in Johor for allegedly pumping subsidised fuel

JOHOR BAHRU: The driver of a Singapore-registered car who allegedly pumped subsidised RON95 fuel has reportedly become the first person to be arrested in Johor since new rules kicked in on Apr 1.

In a statement on Friday (Apr 10), Johor division director of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said the man was detained during an enforcement operation at a petrol station in Johor at about 10pm on Thursday.

“Observations found that a Singapore-registered vehicle was refuelling RON95 petrol into its tank,” Lilis was quoted as saying by local news outlet the New Straits Times (NST), which also reported that the driver was a Singaporean man in his 50s.

Other media, including Bernama and Radio Television Malaysia, identified him only as a foreigner.

“Acting on the information and observation, enforcement officers detained the driver (and stopped him) from continuing to pump RON95 petrol,” NST quoted Lilis as saying.

She added that further checks were conducted, including a review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the petrol station, purchase receipts and statements from station employees.

The black Honda Civic, CCTV recordings and other related documents were seized.

"The suspect, a man believed to be the driver and owner of a Honda Civic, was also detained to assist investigations," she added.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for the offence of purchasing controlled goods, namely RON95 petrol, using a foreign-registered vehicle.

Under rules that came into force on Apr 1, authorities can take action against both the owner of a foreign-registered vehicle and the petrol station operator.

Previously, only petrol station operators were penalised for selling subsidised fuel to foreign-registered vehicles.

If convicted, the man faces a fine of up to RM1 million (US$252,200), a jail term of up to three years, or both, local media reported.

Repeat offenders face fines of up to RM3 million, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

For companies, fines can reach RM2 million, rising to RM5 million for subsequent offences.