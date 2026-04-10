Subsidised fuel, controlled household goods under tighter enforcement in Malaysia near land borders

JOHOR BAHRU: Just 200m from the Woodlands Causeway, the mood at a Shell station in Johor Bahru is taut.

Pump attendants linger, watchful as Singapore-registered cars pull in. Their eyes follow every move of the drivers, as they lift the nozzle to their tanks before clicking back into place.

The concern is not just what goes into vehicles, but what might leave in portable containers.

“We’ve had more checks recently,” said the station’s manager, who declined to be named. “Officers are coming down more often to make sure we comply (with regulations).”

She was referring to enforcement officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), who she said now show up almost weekly, sometimes in plain clothes.

“We may not recognise them at first, but we stay alert. Compliance is very important, especially now,” she added.