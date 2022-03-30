Traffic jams towards Johor expected on Apr 1; immigration checkpoints will be 100% operational, says chief minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said on Wednesday (Mar 30) that traffic jams are expected on Friday at checkpoints in the southern state as borders between Singapore and Malaysia reopen.

He added that all counters will be open and 100 per cent operational in both immigration complexes.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters after visiting the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar at the Woodlands Causeway as well as Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar at the Tuas Second Link.

"Even though we have done our preparations to ensure that everything goes smoothly, I hope that Johoreans, Malaysians as well as Singaporeans who are travelling over, will be patient because we expect traffic congestion to happen," said Mr Onn Hafiz.

"There will be an influx of vehicles on Apr 1 so I urge everyone to please be patient. If possible, travellers should stagger their arrivals into Johor."

He noted that before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 400,000 people travelled across the Causeway daily, with around 42,000 vehicles being used.

He stated that the Johor authorities are expecting a similar volume of travel for the first seven days of the border reopening, between Apr 1 and Apr 7.