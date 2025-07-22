Jokowi says ‘fully supports’ party chaired by son, but is the ex-president eyeing a bigger political vehicle?

JAKARTA: In his most extensive remarks on his next potential political vehicle after stepping down as Indonesia’s seventh president, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has said he will fully support the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chaired by his youngest son.

Analysts said that by throwing his weight behind PSI, there will be public expectation for the former president to help it perform better in the 2029 general election than its abysmal showing in previous polls.

But his involvement in PSI remains unclear and is far from certain, given that Jokowi is not even a PSI member and does not have a formal leadership role, observers said, adding that he could be eyeing a position in another bigger party.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) had backed Jokowi's political career and two successful presidential bids, but he had to leave the party in 2024 after deciding not to endorse PDI-P presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

Jokowi enjoyed high approval ratings during his two terms in office.

But since stepping down as president in October 2024, signs are that Jokowi’s influence is waning amid speculation over his health and whether he would take up a leadership role in a party as a vehicle to retain political relevance.

So all eyes were on him last weekend as he spoke at the PSI Congress in Solo, where his son Kaesang Pangarep, 30, expectedly won a re-election as chairman of the youth-driven party.

“I will fully support PSI… I will work hard for PSI,” Jokowi told party members and supporters last Saturday (Jul 19).

Jokowi also urged the party to finalise its organisational structure to help PSI better understand the aspirations of people across Indonesia. Typically, after a party congress, its chairman will decide other leadership positions.

“If the target for 2029 is simply to enter Senayan (parliament), I think that shouldn't be the target—because that must happen. It’s too small if our goal is only to get into Senayan,” said Jokowi.

When asked by reporters the next day what form his support for PSI might take, Jokowi simply reiterated that he would offer his “full support”.

“It will be full support, which means working hard. I can be at the front, behind, or even in the middle,” said Jokowi, as quoted by news outlet Tempo.