Kashmiri students threatened in India after attack

NEW DELHI: Students from Indian-administered Kashmir have reported harassment and intimidation in India after a gruesome attack in the Himalayan region killed more than two dozen Indian men, a student association said Thursday (Apr 24).

Gunmen killed 26 men - all Indian except one Nepali - in the tourist hotpot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, the deadliest attack on civilians in the contested Muslim-majority territory since 2000.

Survivors said the gunmen targeted men, sparing those who could give the Islamic declaration of faith, Indian media reported.

The killings have shocked the world's most populous country and enraged Hindu nationalist groups.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Kashmiri students in states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were allegedly asked to leave their rented apartments or university hostels on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Students Association convenor Nasir Khuehami said.

At a university in Himachal Pradesh, students were harassed and physically attacked after hostel doors were broken, Khuehami said.

The students were allegedly called "terrorists", he added.

"This is not just a security issue", he said. "It is a deliberate and targeted campaign of hate and vilification against students from a particular region and identity".

In Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun, around 20 students fled to the airport on Wednesday following warnings from Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe right-wing group.

The students said that the group threatened Kashmiri Muslim students with dire consequences if they did not leave town at the earliest.