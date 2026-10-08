Malaysia's PM Anwar says will do 'whatever possible' to ensure Myanmar's acceptance in regional community

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government would do "whatever possible" to work with Myanmar and ensure the war-torn nation can be fully re-integrated into the Southeast Asian ASEAN bloc, following a meeting with Myanmar's military-backed leader Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday (Oct 8).

Min Aung Hlaing is on a two-day visit to Malaysia as he looks for greater international legitimacy after being installed in April as civilian president, following an election that was widely criticised by Western nations and rights groups as a sham.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Min Aung Hlaing led a military coup against a democratically elected government in 2021, triggering a nationwide civil war.

Min Aung Hlaing and other senior Myanmar officials have been barred since 2021 from attending summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after failing to adhere to an ASEAN-brokered peace plan, but some member countries have sought to re-establish ties.