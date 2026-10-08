Malaysia's PM Anwar says will do 'whatever possible' to ensure Myanmar's acceptance in regional community
Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing is on a two-day visit to Malaysia as he looks for greater international legitimacy after being installed in April as civilian president.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government would do "whatever possible" to work with Myanmar and ensure the war-torn nation can be fully re-integrated into the Southeast Asian ASEAN bloc, following a meeting with Myanmar's military-backed leader Min Aung Hlaing on Thursday (Oct 8).
Min Aung Hlaing is on a two-day visit to Malaysia as he looks for greater international legitimacy after being installed in April as civilian president, following an election that was widely criticised by Western nations and rights groups as a sham.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since Min Aung Hlaing led a military coup against a democratically elected government in 2021, triggering a nationwide civil war.
Min Aung Hlaing and other senior Myanmar officials have been barred since 2021 from attending summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after failing to adhere to an ASEAN-brokered peace plan, but some member countries have sought to re-establish ties.
Since becoming president, Min Aung Hlaing has also visited ASEAN members Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Malaysia's Anwar acknowledged ongoing concerns about democratic processes in Myanmar but said differences must be respected, adding that Min Aung Hlaing had shown a willingness to be collaborative.
"I would say that we and our part in Malaysia, will do whatever is possible to make sure that we enhance this collaboration and ultimately, take Myanmar as part of our community of nations, without prejudice, and particularly in the context of ASEAN," Reuters cited Anwar as saying at a media briefing following the meeting.
ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus
Following a 2021 military coup, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has excluded Myanmar from high-level meetings as it has yet to make meaningful progress on the bloc's Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.
During a meeting in April 2021, all ASEAN leaders reached a consensus about the situation in Myanmar.
The five points are:
First, there shall be immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.
Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.
Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN.
Fourth, ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre.
Fifth, the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.
He also expressed appreciation to Min Aung Hlaing for accepting the repatriation of 10,493 Myanmar nationals from Malaysia.
Malaysia has said it can no longer take in refugees from Myanmar, saying they had become a financial burden and a security risk. The country last month sent back about 1,500 people on Myanmar naval ships, defying warnings from the United Nations and rights groups that returnees faced serious danger arising from the ongoing civil war.
Min Aung Hlaing also said that migrants from Myanmar held in Malaysian detention centres will be returned home "as soon as possible", AFP reported.
"We will take those verified nationals back as soon as possible," Min Aung Hlaing said at a joint news conference with Anwar.