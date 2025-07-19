Malaysia's Anwar says new Chief Justice appointment clears him of interference claims

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the recent appointment of a new Chief Justice has cleared him of any interference claims, including speculation that former attorney general Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh was eyed for the role.

Anwar on Friday (Jul 18) acknowledged the speculation but said they were baseless and stemmed from unnamed lawyers whom he accused of “politicking”, Malay Mail reported.

“The complaints and grievances that were hurled at me for weeks, the criticisms, the slander, but now, it turns out that those claims were completely off the mark,” Anwar told reporters.

“There were names being thrown around, I can say it, including a former attorney general who served with distinction and is now a Federal Court judge.

“However, because he still has many years ahead of him, his name was never proposed in the first place. His name was not brought up by me, nor was it discussed by the Conference of Rulers.”

Anwar had been battling growing public pressure over allegations that his government was interfering in the senior appointments of leadership in the judiciary and that he was at odds with certain members of the Judicial Appointment Commission (JAC).

There was widespread speculation among lawyers and retired jurists that the Conference of Rulers had come to some agreement on the appointment of candidates proposed by the premier.

Anwar said he hoped the matter would now be put to rest, and stressed that he had never interfered in the judicial process, nor exercise any prerogative to remove judges, news outlet Malay Mail reported.