Malaysia's Anwar says new Chief Justice appointment clears him of interference claims
“I did not interfere in any decisions, nor did I give any judges orders, unlike previous administrations,” says Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the recent appointment of a new Chief Justice has cleared him of any interference claims, including speculation that former attorney general Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh was eyed for the role.
Anwar on Friday (Jul 18) acknowledged the speculation but said they were baseless and stemmed from unnamed lawyers whom he accused of “politicking”, Malay Mail reported.
“The complaints and grievances that were hurled at me for weeks, the criticisms, the slander, but now, it turns out that those claims were completely off the mark,” Anwar told reporters.
“There were names being thrown around, I can say it, including a former attorney general who served with distinction and is now a Federal Court judge.
“However, because he still has many years ahead of him, his name was never proposed in the first place. His name was not brought up by me, nor was it discussed by the Conference of Rulers.”
Anwar had been battling growing public pressure over allegations that his government was interfering in the senior appointments of leadership in the judiciary and that he was at odds with certain members of the Judicial Appointment Commission (JAC).
There was widespread speculation among lawyers and retired jurists that the Conference of Rulers had come to some agreement on the appointment of candidates proposed by the premier.
Anwar said he hoped the matter would now be put to rest, and stressed that he had never interfered in the judicial process, nor exercise any prerogative to remove judges, news outlet Malay Mail reported.
According to news outlet The Star, Anwar said any delays in announcing the new appointments stemmed from the lengthy appointment process.
“What crisis is there?" said Anwar. "I did not expel any judges, and I did not refer any judges to the tribunal.
“I did not interfere in any decisions, nor did I give any judges orders, unlike previous administrations.
"This is because the independence of the judiciary must be upheld,” he added.
Malaysia’s King Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim on Friday officially consented to the promotion of two judges nominated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
The Chief Registrar of the Federal Court said in a statement issued on early Friday morning that Wan Farid Wan Salleh and Abu Bakar Jais have been appointed as Chief Justice and President of the Court of Appeal respectively.
A former politician from the United Malays National Organisation, Wan Farid retired from politics and was appointed a judge to the High Court in August 2018. He was promoted to the Court of Appeal in November last year.
Abu Bakar was appointed a judge to the High Court in July 2013, before being promoted to the Federal Court two years ago.
The leadership vacuum follows the retirement of Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and President of the Court of Appeal Abang Iskandar Abang Ismail earlier this month, after both justices reached their retirement age of 66.
The statement added that Azizah Nawawi, a Court of Appeal judge, will be taking over as Chief Judge for the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak from Abdul Rahman Selbi, who is set to retire.
The new judges will be sworn in at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on Jul 28.
Growing public anger was largely due to widespread speculation that Anwar was considering Terrirudin for higher office, placing the latter at the centre of the political storm whipped up by the crisis in the judiciary.
Last weekend, purported leaked confidential minutes of a JAC meeting in May alleged that his conduct as a judge raised serious questions about his suitability for high office in the judiciary.
Anwar also addressed the spread of misinformation, highlighting that rumours of Terrirudin being proposed as a top judge were flawed and politically motivated by some lawyers, The Star reported.
“It was disseminated among several senior lawyers who are playing politics. I don’t believe this is a view represented by all,” he said, as quoted by The Star.
He emphasised the importance of the judiciary as a pillar of a sovereign, independent country practising parliamentary democracy.
Anwar also congratulated Wan Farid, Abu Bakar and Azizah on their appointments, expressing confidence in their ability to execute their duties excellently.