Malaysia’s Anwar pledges 2-term limit for PMs, other reforms in bid to boost urban support
Other Bills to be tabled in parliament this year include the separation of powers of the attorney-general and public prosecutor, the creation of an ombudsman office and the introduction of a freedom of information law.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Jan 5) pledged to introduce a two-term or 10-year limit for the country’s highest office, among a slew of various reforms aimed at boosting urban support for his administration.
The government will also table Bills in parliament this year to separate the powers of the attorney-general (AG) and public prosecutor, set up an ombudsman office, and introduce a freedom of information law, he said.
“Everybody has their limits. The government chief secretary cannot stay forever,” Anwar told an audience of civil servants in administrative capital Putrajaya after chairing a special Cabinet meeting earlier on Friday to determine the country’s direction for the new year.
“This applies to everyone, including the prime minister.”
The premier’s speech comes as his unity government faces increasing criticism for its slow pace of promised reforms amid shifting political winds from within and a poor performance at a recent state election.
The Democratic Action Party (DAP), a component party of Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, last December threatened to reconsider its position in the government if Anwar failed to deliver meaningful reforms within the next six months.
This came after the party suffered defeat in the Sabah state polls that were held on Nov 29, failing to win any of the eight seats it contested.
With 40 parliamentary seats in the 222-member lower house, DAP supplies the most seats to Anwar’s unity government made up of various coalitions besides PH.
The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the lynchpin party of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition - which is part of the unity government - has also faced internal calls to leave Anwar’s administration and team up with Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), which is poised to take control of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.
In the Sabah state election last November, PH clinched only a single seat while DAP lost all of its six seats from the previous state polls in 2020, a performance analysts attributed to urban frustration with corruption and slow reforms. BN won only six seats compared to 14 in 2020.
But Anwar on Friday stressed the importance of remaining united, taking a swipe at the opposition for only talking about fighting for Malay rights once they had “lost power”.
“That is why we must not belittle or underestimate the need to be united, in consensus, strong, and stable - because we are capable of achieving remarkable things only by working as a solid and cohesive team,” he said.