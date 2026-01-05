Malaysia’s Anwar pledges 2-term limit for PMs, other reforms in bid to boost urban support

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday (Jan 5) pledged to introduce a two-term or 10-year limit for the country’s highest office, among a slew of various reforms aimed at boosting urban support for his administration.

The government will also table Bills in parliament this year to separate the powers of the attorney-general (AG) and public prosecutor, set up an ombudsman office, and introduce a freedom of information law, he said.

“Everybody has their limits. The government chief secretary cannot stay forever,” Anwar told an audience of civil servants in administrative capital Putrajaya after chairing a special Cabinet meeting earlier on Friday to determine the country’s direction for the new year.

“This applies to everyone, including the prime minister.”