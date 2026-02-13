Malaysian opposition party Bersatu sacks deputy president Hamzah Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has sacked its deputy president Hamzah Zainudin amid ongoing infighting and a purge of dissenting senior party members.

According to a letter dated Friday (Feb 13) addressed to Hamzah that was circulated on messaging platforms, he was expelled for allegedly breaching the party’s constitution.

The letter, signed by Bersatu’s disciplinary board chairman Mohd Radzi Manan, said Hamzah retains the right to appeal the decision within 14 days.

He said the decision was made by the disciplinary board, which had convened on Thursday.

Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali confirmed Hamzah’s sacking in a statement on Friday.

Alongside Hamzah, Bersatu also terminated the memberships of Gerik Member of Parliament Fathul Huzir Ayob, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who was previously suspended from the party.

Hamzah, Malaysia’s leader of the opposition, is a former minister of home affairs.

His sacking comes after another top leader, Saifuddin Abdullah, was expelled on Jan 6.