Malaysian opposition party Bersatu sacks deputy president Hamzah Zainudin
Bersatu’s sacking of the leader of opposition takes place after another top party leader, Saifuddin Abdullah, was expelled on Jan 6.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has sacked its deputy president Hamzah Zainudin amid ongoing infighting and a purge of dissenting senior party members.
According to a letter dated Friday (Feb 13) addressed to Hamzah that was circulated on messaging platforms, he was expelled for allegedly breaching the party’s constitution.
The letter, signed by Bersatu’s disciplinary board chairman Mohd Radzi Manan, said Hamzah retains the right to appeal the decision within 14 days.
He said the decision was made by the disciplinary board, which had convened on Thursday.
Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali confirmed Hamzah’s sacking in a statement on Friday.
Alongside Hamzah, Bersatu also terminated the memberships of Gerik Member of Parliament Fathul Huzir Ayob, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who was previously suspended from the party.
Hamzah, Malaysia’s leader of the opposition, is a former minister of home affairs.
His sacking comes after another top leader, Saifuddin Abdullah, was expelled on Jan 6.
Saifuddin, a former foreign affairs minister, had led 15 other MPs in writing a letter appealing the party sanctions against members who were pushing for Hamzah to take over as president from Muhyiddin Yassin.
In November, Saifuddin was summoned by Bersatu’s disciplinary board for an investigation into allegations of involvement in a movement to overthrow Muhyiddin.
Bersatu has been divided into at least two main camps: One aligned with Muhyiddin, and another with Hamzah, who is currently Larut MP.
A third faction is reportedly loyal to secretary-general Azmin Ali, who is aligned with Muhyiddin.
Muhyiddin, a former prime minister, has faced pressure to step down and make way for new leadership in recent years. In 2023, he caused a stir when he backpedalled on his announcement not to defend his presidency at Bersatu’s internal polls.
In September last year, there was a show of dissent against Muhyiddin at Bersatu’s annual general meeting, with some delegates heckling him to step down as president.
At the meeting, Muhyiddin had criticised efforts to topple him via the collection of statutory declarations from party members, saying that this was against Bersatu's constitution.
Still, the party unanimously endorsed him as the party’s prime ministerial candidate for the next general election.
Bersatu’s troubles extend beyond the party. There are tensions with its Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition partner Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) following the resignation of Muhyiddin as PN chairman, which was supposed to have taken effect on Jan 1 this year.
Muhyiddin had resigned after a political crisis in the northeastern state of Perlis, whose state assembly is controlled by the coalition.
Since then, PN has yet to pick its next chairman, with Muhyiddin and PAS issuing conflicting statements on the matter.
PN was formed in February 2020 and is currently made up of four component parties: Bersatu, PAS, Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP). The latter two are largely considered to be minor players in the coalition.