Malaysia eases dress code rules after woman denied entry to Melaka police station for ‘inappropriate’ attire
Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar had earlier stressed for the public to adhere to the official dress code when visiting police premises, citing a 2020 circular.
KUALA LUMPUR: Amid ongoing public backlash over a woman being turned away from making a police report at a station in Melaka for wearing a skirt deemed too short, Malaysia on Wednesday (Dec 10) announced a loosening of dress code requirements at government premises in the event of an emergency or unusual circumstances.
This, the government said, is to ensure that no one is denied urgent assistance.
Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the decision reflects the needs of frontline services such as security, healthcare and other that directly involve the public, news agency Bernama reported.
“Relaxation of the dress code will be allowed in emergency situations and those outside normal circumstances to ensure customers’ rights to immediate services,” he said in a statement.
Emergencies and situations outside normal circumstances include accident reports, fire reports and disaster-related matters that pose a threat to lives and property, Shamsul added.
He noted that an earlier directive states that members of the public when engaging with government agencies should be “appropriately and modestly dressed in line with the fifth principle of the Rukun Negara". This includes attires such as skirts below the knees.
Rukun Negara, also known as the National Principles, is Malaysia’s national philosophy established in 1970 to promote unity.
“However, the government recognises that frontline services often deal with urgent and emergency situations,” said Shamsul.
For routine matters at government offices and counters, the civil servant stressed that department heads have the discretion to determine appropriate and respectful attire.
ACCESS TO POLICE SERVICES IS ‘NON-NEGOTIABLE’, SAYS ANWAR
Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim views access to police services as “non-negotiable”.
“From the prime minister’s perspective, when it comes to security issues, there should not be any situation that prevents people from lodging a police report,” Fahmi, who is also the government spokesperson, said at a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday.
Anwar’s stance on the issue came after Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar on Tuesday reminded the public to adhere to the official dress code when visiting police offices, citing a 2020 circular.
Flexibility however is allowed in emergencies or situations requiring immediate police intervention, he said.
Dzulkhairi’s remarks came amid reports that a woman was turned away at Jasin police headquarters in Melaka when she attempted to lodge a report with her mother on Dec 8 about a road accident.
The woman said that both of them were on their way to Kuala Lumpur from Johor when their car was hit from behind at the North-South Expressway, The Star reported.
The woman had reportedly pleaded for an exception but was told to change into trousers before entering the police station, which she then purchased at a nearby mall.
“The officer at the entrance asked one of the women to return home to change into clothing that complied with the official dress code as neither of them had sustained injuries in the accident,” Dzulkhairi said.
Both the woman and her mother later returned to the police station some 40 minutes later “dressed more modestly” and were allowed to enter and lodge a police report, he added.
The incident gained public attention after Chinese daily Sin Chew reported it.
Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo also weighed in on the incident, saying that the police should not deny anyone their right to file a report based on their attire.
“People don’t dress up in anticipation of crime. It cannot therefore be the basis for deciding whether or not a person can or cannot in law lodge reports,” he said, as quoted by The Star.