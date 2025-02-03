Malaysia's ECRL: Train service could breathe new life into drab port cities of Klang and Kuantan

The current commuter line from Port Klang runs along multiple minor stations and takes one-and-a-half hours just to get to Kuala Lumpur, before going only as far as Tanjung Malim on the border of Perak on the west coast.

Ultimately, Foo believes the ECRL is the final step to revive the area by making it a more attractive sea entry point for tourists, with connections beyond Kuala Lumpur to other places like the Titiwangsa mountain ranges or the rainforests of Pahang.

“It will be beneficial to bring these people, who are coming by cruises, inland via the ECRL rail,” he added, noting that the upcoming West Coast Expressway, expected to be completed by 2026, will further enhance connectivity to Pulau Indah, where the main cruise terminal is located.

“If you look at the evolution of development, the crucial part that's missing has always been rail. I think that is very, very crucial because on the road, there's a lot of uncertainty.”

The West Coast Expressway, whose construction will be prioritised this year, will connect Banting, Selangor to Gelang Patah, Johor as well as the two major ports of Klang and Tanjung Pelepas in Johor.