Malaysia's ECRL: A closer look at the US$11.2b railway’s promises of boosting jobs for locals and making money

KUANTAN/KUALA LUMPUR: Sitting on his motorcycle at the edge of a sprawling East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) construction site in Gebeng, Pahang, a Malaysian excavator operator took a drag on his cigarette.

He looked on as heavy trucks rumbled into the construction site, the future location of the Kuantan Port ECRL station.

“I’m thankful that it has given me a job near to where I live, but I don’t know if the project benefits locals as a whole,” said the worker, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“It seems like the project is using more workers from China.”

The ECRL construction worker estimated that around half of the workers at his site were Malaysians when he first joined in 2019, the year the suspended project was resumed.

“When the project just started, there was a good mix of Chinese and local workers, but as it went on, and enforcement (on the number of locals employed) became more lax, more foreign workers started taking over the locals,” he told CNA.