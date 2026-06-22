Malaysia’s anti-graft agency launches probe into elephants’ transfer to Japan zoo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched a probe into allegations that payments linked to the transfer of three elephants from a zoo in Perak to Japan did not reach the government, amid claims involving transactions worth about RM53 million (US$12 million).

In March, three elephants - Dara, Amoi and Kelat - were relocated from Taiping Zoo to Tennoji Zoo in Osaka under a 25-year conservation and research agreement between the two institutions, reported local news outlet Malay Mail.

“The investigation is focused on the national resources and environmental sustainability ministry, the wildlife and national parks department (Perhilitan) and the agents involved in the elephants’ transfer,” said the anti-graft agency in a statement on Monday (Jun 22), as quoted by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The probe follows allegations raised by wildlife rights group Hak Asasi Hidupan Liar Malaysia (Hidup) on Jun 18, which claimed that several payments in the matter had not reached the Malaysian government as intended and linked several people to transactions worth about RM53 million.

It is unclear what the purported payments to the Malaysian government are meant for.

“MACC is investigating allegations of leakage and looking into the possibility of bribery, misappropriation, or abuse of power,” the anti-graft agency said.

It urged the public not to speculate on the matter to avoid jeopardising investigations, which are still at an early stage.

On Jun 18, environmental group Pertubuhan Pelindung Khazanah Alam Malaysia (Peka) also called on MACC to investigate the transfer, claiming that about RM50 million had been paid to several individuals instead of the Malaysian government.