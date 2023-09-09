Malaysia's electric vehicle push gets a turbo boost, but speed bumps lie ahead

KUALA LUMPUR: For quite a while now, pilot Mohd Radzi Desa, 58, has been planning on getting an electric vehicle (EV) as his next car.

He currently owns a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) and sees an EV as the next logical step for an upgrade.

“EVs are smoother, quieter, and are supposed to require less maintenance compared to other types of vehicles. It is also better for the environment,” said Mr Mohd Radzi, who has stopped buying traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles since 2013.

He told CNA that he plans to buy the EV by 2025, which is when Malaysians will have to start paying import and excise duties for fully imported EVs into the country.

And his head has been turned by a recent announcement that Tesla have been officially taking orders for their cars in Malaysia, with deliveries expected early next year.

“I am very excited because Tesla is basically the pinnacle of electric vehicles. It helps that they are bringing it in officially. My mind is 60 per cent made up, but I will still consider the other brands when the time comes to make a decision,” he said.