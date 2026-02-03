Malaysia has potential to be a global leader in rare earth production: French special envoy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has the potential to become one of the world’s leading producers of rare earths, according to French special envoy on critical minerals Benjamin Gallezot.

Speaking to CNA during a recent visit to Kuala Lumpur, Gallezot said Malaysia’s strengths lie not only in its natural resources, but also in its downstream industrial capabilities.

“Malaysia has the potential, although yet confirmed, to be one of the world leaders in the production of rare earths,” said the adviser on strategic minerals to French President Emmanuel Macron.

“(The country) has a very good downstream industry … a big capacity and quality resources, not only in rare earths but also other critical minerals.”

PARTNERSHIP TO PLUG “MISSING LINKS”

Gallezot was in Malaysia last week to inspect a rare earth refining facility in the northwestern state of Perak, following a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Malaysian mining company Malaco and French rare earths specialist Carester.

The agreement was sealed during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Paris last July.

According to Gallezot, the partnership aims to address key gaps between Malaysia’s raw materials and downstream industries.

“These missing links are the refining of rare earths, and the techniques related to rare earths extraction,” he said. “These are specific technologies, mainly chemical extraction technology and hydrometallurgical technology.”