Engineering intern dies in air-con explosion at university in Selangor, 9 others injured

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who died after an explosion involving an air-conditioning compressor unit at a private university in Selangor on Monday (Jan 12) was an intern undergoing industrial training that was due to conclude later this week.

Soo Yu Juan, 24, was the sole fatality in a blast at HELP University in Bukit Damansara on Monday morning. He was working on an air-conditioning unit when the incident happened, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus. The victim was initially identified by the authorities as a contractor.

Nine others were injured - including four students and two foreign cafeteria workers who suffered minor injuries - the police chief added.

The authorities received a call about the incident at about 11.40am, Fadil told reporters.

The explosion, involving an air-conditioning compressor, happened in a maintenance area next to the cafeteria on the fourth floor of the university building.

Soo was a third-year mechanical engineering student from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), said Chang Yoong Choon, the dean of UTAR’s Faculty of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Soo was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“This incident is deeply shocking and unexpected for the university. The student went to the location as part of a routine assignment related to air-conditioning maintenance work,” Chang said when met at the hospital’s Forensic Department, as reported by state news agency Bernama.

Soo was undergoing a three-month industrial training with an air-conditioning maintenance company at HELP University when the incident happened. He was due to complete the internship on Thursday.

The industrial training was part of the routine academic requirements for engineering students at UTAR to provide exposure to real-world working environments, said Chang.