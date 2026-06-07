'Didn't eat for two weeks': Female hiker, 49, recounts ordeal of being lost in Malaysian jungle

TAPAH, Perak: A Malaysian hiker who was rescued on Saturday (Jun 6) after being reported missing for two weeks during an expedition in Perak said she survived without food, relying only on water she found in the forest.

Jaslinda Saludin, 49, was among 14 hikers and two mountain guides taking part in a trek to Gunung Batu Putih that began on May 23, according to local media.

She was reported missing the following day and was found at about 3pm on Saturday by villagers from the Orang Asli settlement of Lubuk Gaharu near the base of the mountain, the New Straits Times reported.

Recounting her ordeal, Jaslinda said she “felt like dying” after becoming separated from her group, reported Harian Metro.

“I really had no food. I did not eat for two weeks. I only ate earlier today,” she said in a video circulating online.

In the 30-second clip, believed to have been recorded while she was receiving assistance at the village headman’s house, Jaslinda said that she struggled to find clean drinking water.

“I only drank black water, brown water and water from pitcher plants … I felt like I was hanging between life and death,” she said, according to Harian Metro.

Speaking to reporters when met at the village, Jaslinda also apologised for her prolonged disappearance, which led to a massive search and rescue effort.

“I am sorry for causing trouble to Malaysians,” she was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.