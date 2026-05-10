Singaporean hiker who died in Mount Dukono eruption remembered for his selflessness, adventurous spirit
Mr Timothy Heng put others before himself, and his family has found comfort in knowing that he spent his last moments trying to help someone else, his step-sister told CNA.
SINGAPORE: Speaking about her step-brother Timothy, Ms Tessa Oh told CNA that his family knew him to be someone who put others before himself and showed up for the people in his life.
Early on, hearing that he was still on Mount Dukono after it erupted while most of his fellow hikers had been evacuated, “my first thought was that he must have (run) back and tried to help someone”, the 30-year-old journalist said.
More details about his last movements that emerged in a media report and accounts from some of the other hikers confirmed this, and Ms Oh said that she and her family were comforted to know that “his final moments were used to help someone else”.
“I think it really made them feel a lot more heartened about his death, and they feel like they raised a good boy, they raised a good son,” Ms Oh said about her parents.
Mr Timothy Heng Wen Qiang, 29, was one of the two Singaporean hikers found dead on Sunday, following the eruption of Mount Dukono, a volcano on the island of Halmahera, Indonesia.
A group of 20 hikers, including Mr Heng, was trapped on Mount Dukono when it erupted on Friday, launching an ash cloud about 10km into the air.
All but three of the nine Singaporeans and 11 Indonesians who ascended were found and evacuated on Friday before the search for the remaining hikers was halted due to ongoing eruptions.
The body of the first fatality, Indonesian national Angel Krishela Pradita, was discovered on Saturday.
The bodies of Mr Heng and another Singaporean, Mr Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, 27, were recovered and evacuated on Sunday, concluding the search operation.
DAREDEVIL, SON, BROTHER
Ms Oh told CNA that Mr Heng was the bravest of all the siblings in their blended family, and the only one who dared take the Slingshot at Clarke Quay while egging them on.
His “daredevil” streak and adventurous spirit had “always been there since he was young”, she said. “He was always ... the one egging us on to do all sorts of monkey business.”
She also said that his going back up the mountain, at the expense of his life, exemplified the kind of bravery their parents imparted in them from a young age.
Despite his “jokey” nature and his love of pranks, he was always looking out for their parents and siblings.
Though Ms Oh and Mr Heng are step-siblings, she said she always felt that he was her brother.
She said that despite his teasing and joking, he was someone who would put others before himself and be there for the people around him.
“I just know that ... he really tried his best to keep everyone safe, and that’s the kind of person that he is.”
UNCERTAINTY AND COPING
Friday and Saturday were especially stressful when things were “up in the air”, and the family was relying on news reports to “piece together what was going on”, Ms Oh said.
But on Sunday, when rescue operations started at 5.30am, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs was very prompt in providing updates along the way, she added.
She also said that her family was grateful to be updated that rescuers had found Mr Heng’s body before the news came out.
Ms Oh also said that she and her family have been grateful for the support from the Indonesian and Singapore authorities.
She thanked the Indonesian search and rescue team for their effort over the last three days to find her step-brother, risking their lives to make sure that her family could have his remains.
She also thanked the Members of Parliament and other politicians whom they have reached out to for help.
“Everyone has been quite forthcoming and very helpful, so at least we don’t feel like we’re dealing with this alone.”
Ms Oh added that their family is waiting for information on the repatriation process of Mr Heng’s remains before they decide who should go to Indonesia and what their next steps will be.
NOT A RECKLESS MOVE
Addressing negative comments online on risks Mr Heng may have taken when going on Mount Dukono, Ms Oh said that while she was not involved in the expedition planning, she could speak to her step-brother’s character.
“When it comes to something as serious as this, he would have definitely thought it through, and he wouldn’t have made any kind of ... reckless move”, she said.
“The first thing that I want to say is that he did not go there just for social media pictures ... This is really ... a desire to go there, because he loves nature and he loves the outdoors.
“He wants to see all these wonders in the world.”
Regarding warnings not to climb Mount Dukono, Ms Oh pointed out that even reporting on the bans and advisories was “not consistent”.
She said that while she did not know exactly happened, she just knew that he was “not the type to just ignore warnings”.
“If he were to take such a risk, I think he would have taken it himself. He wouldn’t have put so many people in danger if he knew this was going to happen,” she said.
Ms Oh told CNA that the reason why her family has accepted her talking to the media is that they want to be able to show the side of him that they know.
“We know how some of these comments can ... harden into truth if it’s not countered in any way.”
She said that she can understand why people are making some of the comments, but her “personal appeal as a sister is ... have some compassion”.
“If they had a family member who passed away, I don’t think they want to hear people make comments like these, especially since it's fresh.”