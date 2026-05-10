Singaporean hiker who died in Mount Dukono eruption remembered for his selflessness, adventurous spirit

SINGAPORE: Speaking about her step-brother Timothy, Ms Tessa Oh told CNA that his family knew him to be someone who put others before himself and showed up for the people in his life.

Early on, hearing that he was still on Mount Dukono after it erupted while most of his fellow hikers had been evacuated, “my first thought was that he must have (run) back and tried to help someone”, the 30-year-old journalist said.

More details about his last movements that emerged in a media report and accounts from some of the other hikers confirmed this, and Ms Oh said that she and her family were comforted to know that “his final moments were used to help someone else”.

“I think it really made them feel a lot more heartened about his death, and they feel like they raised a good boy, they raised a good son,” Ms Oh said about her parents.

Mr Timothy Heng Wen Qiang, 29, was one of the two Singaporean hikers found dead on Sunday, following the eruption of Mount Dukono, a volcano on the island of Halmahera, Indonesia.

A group of 20 hikers, including Mr Heng, was trapped on Mount Dukono when it erupted on Friday, launching an ash cloud about 10km into the air.

All but three of the nine Singaporeans and 11 Indonesians who ascended were found and evacuated on Friday before the search for the remaining hikers was halted due to ongoing eruptions.

The body of the first fatality, Indonesian national Angel Krishela Pradita, was discovered on Saturday.

The bodies of Mr Heng and another Singaporean, Mr Shahin Muhrez Abdul Hamid, 27, were recovered and evacuated on Sunday, concluding the search operation.

DAREDEVIL, SON, BROTHER

Ms Oh told CNA that Mr Heng was the bravest of all the siblings in their blended family, and the only one who dared take the Slingshot at Clarke Quay while egging them on.

His “daredevil” streak and adventurous spirit had “always been there since he was young”, she said. “He was always ... the one egging us on to do all sorts of monkey business.”

She also said that his going back up the mountain, at the expense of his life, exemplified the kind of bravery their parents imparted in them from a young age.

Despite his “jokey” nature and his love of pranks, he was always looking out for their parents and siblings.

Though Ms Oh and Mr Heng are step-siblings, she said she always felt that he was her brother.

She said that despite his teasing and joking, he was someone who would put others before himself and be there for the people around him.

“I just know that ... he really tried his best to keep everyone safe, and that’s the kind of person that he is.”